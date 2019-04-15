Emergency crews investigate after vehicle hits building in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a building in northwest Oklahoma City after a car hit it, fire officials said.

Crews were at the scene near W Memorial Rd. and N MacArthur Blvd., at Integris Family Care Memorial West, at around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters first on scene reported broken windows only and no other structural damage.

There were no reports of any injuries.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.