Investigation underway after several shots fired into SW Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a person accused of firing a gun into a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near SW 60th and Villa.

According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into a home in that area. Police tell News 4 two of the bullets went inside the home.

Two people were inside at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.