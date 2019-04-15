Investigators issue new plea for information after violent assault at Oklahoma lake

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are still searching for clues after a woman was violently assaulted at an Oklahoma lake.

The alleged attack happened on Saturday, April 6 in a wooded area on the northwest side of Comanche Lake in Stephens County.

“The victim was not only beaten pretty badly, but she was also sexually assaulted pretty bad,” said Comanche Police Chief William Staily.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of the alleged suspect who is wanted by police. Authorities have described him as a white male with light red hair and a receding hairline.

“The biggest thing was the scar underneath the left eye,” Chief Straily said. “Not only the scar under the left eye which was vertical, but he is also going to have a big scar on his chest from, she actually bit him during the assault.”

A full description of the man wanted for questioning is as follows:

White male with pale skin.

Covered in freckles

Unshaven, stubble

Teeth rotting and missing

Deep voice

Light red hair, receding hair-line and a buzz cut

Thin build

Vertical scar on left cheek just under eye

Large, deep bite mark on chest from victim

Possibly wearing Carhart lace up boots

Strong odor of oil field mud about his person.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, investigators are asking anyone who was at the lake or the golf course on April 6 to call them, even if they don't think they saw anything.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is urged to call the Comanche Police Department at 580-439-2211, the SCSO at 580-255-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 580-252-4636.