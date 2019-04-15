“It’s disgusting,” Man says his Warr Acres apartment is infested with bugs, mold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARR ACRES, Okla. - "It's just all kinds of bugs... crawling out of everything... they're everywhere; it's disgusting," said Warr Acres resident Jeremy Smith.

Smith said he feels he's run out of options.

"Even being here six months, there's been no improvement of anything," he said.

Smith lives at The Lodge on the Lake Apartments. He claims he consistently sees roaches, mold and bed bugs in his apartment.

Smith showed us bites on his arm that he thinks he got at home.

"The roaches... I mean I can guarantee I can walk in there and just see a roach chillin' on the counter," he said.

Smith said he keeps his apartment clean and follows the cleaning guidelines in his lease.

Smith said he's been pleading with his apartment complex for help.

"Tried bombing the apartment, tried to get pest control to come, haven't had any answer, haven't had any resolution for what I'm experiencing," he said.

Smith said he had yet to get a response from management until Monday, after News 4 spoke with them.

"I actually have to send them certified mail... so that way they have to sign for it... leave them voicemails on their office phones... go to the office... no one is ever in there really even during operating hours," he said.

News 4 visited with a manager on site. She did not want to go on camera but said they never heard anything about it until we spoke with them Monday.

She referred us to their policy which outlines steps to take with both bed bugs and how to prevent mold. She also said, if they hear any reports of bed bugs, they are required to act immediately and said they do pest control for free.

Smith said he hasn't had that experience.

"There's even, in the kitchen, when you turn on the light, there's bugs everywhere... it's just getting really hard to deal with," he said.

News 4 spoke with the Oklahoma City County Health Department, and they said they have "not received any bed bug complaints this year for the Lodge on the Lake Apartments."