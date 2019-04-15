Man arrested in assault on transgender woman in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -Dallas police have arrested a man for his role in an aggravated assault on a woman detectives described as transgender.

The woman was assaulted by “known suspects” after a minor traffic accident at an apartment complex Friday, Dallas police said in an earlier statement.

The suspects are reported to have used homophobic slurs during the assault, which was caught on video. Investigators have been reviewing the footage to determine whether the assault was a hate crime.

Police say they have arrested 29-year-old Edward Thomas for his alleged role in the attack.

They are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen on video assaulting the woman.

Mayor angry about ‘mob violence’

Officers were called to a Dallas hospital at 11:23 p.m. Friday after the victim was injured in the assault.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he had viewed the video of the attack.

“I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman,” Rawlings said. “Those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community. We will not stand for this kind of behavior.”

The assault victim was discharged from the hospital and was staying with a friend, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

A man described as the victim’s father told NBCDFW that she has been attacked before but this is the most violent. He described the attackers as cowards.

“This don’t need to happen to nobody else’s kid, so we pray that everything comes out justifiable. We know the Lord works in mysterious ways,” Pierre Booker said.