Moore Police Department to hold event for proper disposal of unused, expired prescriptions

MOORE, Okla. – An event in Moore where you can properly dispose of unused or expired prescriptions is quickly approaching.

According to the Moore Police Department, “unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.”

You can bring old prescriptions to Sam’s Club in Moore, located at 1705 South Broadway St., on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are unable to make it, you can take old prescriptions to the Moore Police Department and place them in a drop-box located in the lobby.

The Moore Police Department is located at 117 E Main St.