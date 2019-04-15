Norman man allegedly attacks ex with fake gun and car, tries to light her on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A jilted lover is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, and her friend is now in jail facing a number of felony charges.

Thomas John Black is charged with two counts of attempted arson, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, use of an imitation pistol while in the commission of a felony and joy ride in a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police said Black allegedly kicked in his ex-girlfriend's Norman apartment door. She wasn't there, so he returned around 5:15 a.m.

According to court documents, Black broke through the door a second time and hit the girls with a gun as well as a piece of the broken door frame. He also allegedly "grabbed a bottle of lighter fluid" and "doused both victims." Then, "he pulled out a lighter and attempted to light the victims and the apartment on fire."

"He poured lighter fluid all over us and in the whole house, and now he's trying to run into this building with his car," one victim told a 911 dispatcher.

Police said Black was heavily intoxicated.

"They believe that continued to escalate him into some form or level of excited delirium," said Norman Police public information officer Sarah Jensen.

While the victims were on the phone with police, Black allegedly threw a gin bottle at the apartment, shattering one of the windows. He then allegedly took out his gun and was pointing it at everyone.

When officers arrived, they were able to get Black on the ground and place him under arrest. At that time, they discovered the gun was an airsoft gun made to look real.

But, even in handcuffs, the threats against his girlfriend didn't stop. Neither did the erratic behavior. Court documents state, on the way to the jail, Black allegedly "kicked out the rear passenger window of a Norman police vehicle."