× Officials searching for suspect after attempted carjacking in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a suspect who took off after an attempted carjacking in south Oklahoma City.

It happened at a 7-Eleven near I-240 and Western around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the victim left his car running while he went inside the store and that’s when the suspect got inside the vehicle, trying to take off.

The victim ran out of the store and tried to stop the suspect. During a confrontation, the suspect put the car in reverse, dragging the victim for a short distance.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle into a pole and took off on foot.

Officials say the victim had road rash but is expected to be OK.

There is no suspect description at this time.