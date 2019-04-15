Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon: What you need to know for the kids race

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just around the corner, and children preparing for the kids race need to know a few things before heading to the starting line.

Team captains will pick up race packages the week before the race, so you should check with your team captain about getting your packet. If you’re not in a school group, you can pick up your packet at the Kids Marathon booth at the expo on April 26 and April 27.

Officials say kids should check out the interactive course map to identify the start and finish lines. Also, check the weather forecast and dress appropriately.

Participants should put their race bib on the front of your t-shirt, so it is clearly visible. Make sure your parents tear off your claim tag on race morning, so you can be reunited at the finish line.

The bib has your wave color, so line up behind the color wave sign. Make sure you arrive at your color wave by 7:45 a.m. for instructions and warm-ups.

The first wave will be released at 8:15 a.m., and you should follow the course and Safety Net Runners in bright pink t-shirts.

Once you finish the race, school groups will meet under the alphabet signage with your school name. Individuals will meet under the individual sign. Once you are connected, go to the exit area where your claim tag will be checked and you will receive your goody bag.

Head to Kerr Park for post-race games hosted by OKC Parks and Recreation and listen to some live entertainment!

If you are lost and cannot find your school group or parent, please look for a volunteer in a pink or bright yellow t-shirt or a police officer. Both will help you find your way. Parents, the Lost Child area is at the West end of Robert S. Kerr.

Your parents can enter the Kids Finish Line area at two guardian entrances on the north and south sides of Robert S. Kerr. If you do not have your matching claim tag, you will be subjected to security questions.