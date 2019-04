× Oklahoma City police investigating after one person injured in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A search is underway for a shooting suspect, police say.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near NW 16th and Rockwell.

Police tell News 4 the victim walked into a 7-Eleven, saying they had been shot.

The victim is expected to be OK and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.