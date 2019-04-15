× Oklahoma City police searching for man accused of assaulting wife, ramming car into their apartment with children inside

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is on the run after allegedly assaulting his wife and ramming their car through their apartment.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex near NW 23rd and MacArthur.

“I hear this loud boom,” Denise Parsons told News 4. “Every picture that was on this, I guess it would be this west wall, luckily nothing broke and then I came outside, wandered this way and noticed the giant hole in the building.”

According to police, it started with a fight between a man and his wife. Things quickly turned violent.

“He had choked her. He had struck her. She was able to get him out of the apartment. She locked him out. He wanted back in. She refused to unlock the door,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Neighbors who witnessed it told News 4 the suspect was determined to get back inside.

After the suspect tried to kick in the door, things took another violent turn.

“He went and got in his car and simply drove into the apartment, crashed their car into the apartment,” Knight said.

Then, the suspect allegedly got out of the car and ran from the scene.

The mother and two babies were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect is still on the run.