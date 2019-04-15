Oklahoma family speaking out after loved one’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma family is speaking out and hoping for the return of one of their loved ones who's at the center of a Silver Alert.

On April 11, the Leflore County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Harold Snyder, who has dementia.

Snyder was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots and a brown cowboy hat. He was last seen walking near the First National Bank in Heavener, Oklahoma.

According to KFSM, Snyder was walking his dog after having breakfast on the morning of April 10. His son-in-law, Stephan Schneider, says it's not uncommon for Snyder to do.

However, when Snyder did not return by the next day, his family called police.

His dog was found near the park, alone.

"He's friendly, he's [a] very likeable person, you know. He will talk to strangers," said daughter Sheila Schneider.

"Be aware that he's not in his right mind and if you happen to see his picture, please call the authorities," said Stephan.

Family members say Snyder recently wanted to go back to Oregon where he grew up.

"They're really thinking somebody might have picked him up," said Stephan. "You know, saw an old man alongside the road and gave him a ride. And in his state of mind, we don't know where he would have told them where home was."

Snyder's loved ones say they're aren't giving up.