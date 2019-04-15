× Oklahoma high school student arrested after allegedly selling THC candy

BYNG, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school student is in trouble with the law.

School officials at Byng High School say surveillance cameras captured 18-year-old Damien Moore selling another student a piece of candy that contained THC.

According to a report from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Moore told the principal that “he was an advocate for cannabis and had given the sucker to [the student] to help him out because he knew [the student] was hurting and he wanted to help.”

Moore was arrested at the school and reportedly told Pontotoc County deputies that he was “a hippie trying to spread the love.”

According to the report, Moore also asked for a copy of his mugshot so he could use it on social media.

Moore was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.