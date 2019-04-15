Oklahoma ‘MasterChef’ competitor launches new website to help you cook like a chef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A chef and caterer who has competed on the reality show 'MasterChef' and is now taking on the 'Joei of Cooking.'

Joei Tyra is from Hawaii and was a seminfinalist on the upcoming season of MasterChef.

Tyra has been a private caterer and is now launching The Joei of Cooking, where you can watch instructional videos, recipes and food lifestyle consultations in the Oklahoma City area.

Tyra stopped by to make California-style Eggs Benedict.

Recipe:

2 english muffins split

eggs for poaching

2 pieces of canadian bacon

1 ripe avacado

2 teaspoons white vinegar

Scallions for topping

1 cup hollandaise sauce

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

Pinch cayenne

Pinch salt

*Cook up the Canadian bacon in a pan, and toast the muffin in the same pan right before serving.

*Boil 6-8 cups of water and add vinegar. Use a whisk to make a whirlpool swirling motion in the water, and then carefully drop in your eggs from a ramekin. Place the lid on the pot and leave alone for 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon and cut off any rogue strands.

Make the easy hollandaise:

*Whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened.

*Place the bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water (the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl). Continue whisking. Be careful not to let it get too hot or the eggs will scramble.

*Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume.

*Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt.