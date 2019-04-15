× Police: Man on the run after allegedly ramming vehicle into his family’s NW Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man accused of ramming his vehicle into his own northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near NW 23rd and MacArthur.

Police tell News 4 it started as a domestic dispute between a man and his wife when at one point, the man drove his car into their apartment and then took off on foot.

Authorities say the wife and their young child were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The incident left behind major damage to the apartment.

Officials are still searching for the suspect and have not released a description or any other details.