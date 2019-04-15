× Police: Man suspected in girlfriend’s death in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Ponca City say they believe they have a suspect in custody after a woman’s body was found at a nearby apartment complex.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, the Ponca City Police Department received a call that there was a body of a woman in an apartment at Timbers.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found the body of 20-year-old Brittney Kayleen Adams.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Adams’ boyfriend, William Overland.

Overland had been arrested for unrelated Kay County warrants that day. Overland told detectives that he and Adams had gotten into a fight on April 3, and the fight ended up being physical.

Overland admitted to hitting Adams several times and leaving her in the apartment, where she was found dead less than two weeks later.

Detectives investigating the case have asked the district attorney to charge Overland with aggravated assault and battery and murder charges.