× Two people injured after shooting in Del City, police say

DEL CITY, Okla. – Officials in Del City are investigating after a shooting left two people injured.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 1 p.m. Monday near SE 44th and Bryant.

Del City police tell News 4 two people were walking back from a store when a car pulled up and opened fire.

One of the victims was shot in the leg, and the other victim was shot in the arm. It is believed their injuries are non-life threatening, police say.

Officials are still searching for the suspect.

The incident is still under investigation.