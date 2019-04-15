Rain turns Oklahoma family’s dream home into nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - A Cleveland County family is living with mud and water inside their newly-purchased home.

The homeowners said they are being left in the dark on how the problem even began.

"It is just so peaceful here,” Oscar Baca said.

The peace was washed away after this weekend’s heavy rains uprooted a serious problem.

“All of our foundation came up,” Sara Baca said in a Facebook Live. “You can see that it just gets worse and worse.”

Jennifer and Oscar Baca just bought their dream home in Cleveland County. Within weeks, they went home to a nightmare instead.

“This was definitely hidden from us,” Oscar said.

According to Oscar, past erosion issues in the garage were brought to his attention during the disclosure agreement with the previous owner, but he claims he was told those issues had been fixed. Now, his home’s foundation is leaking through what was supposed to be his master bedroom.

“We were sweeping it outside and using a shop vacuum, and we just got overwhelmed within about an hour,” Oscar said. “If my friends didn’t show up to help, we wouldn’t of been able to keep it from flooding.”

The couple said the problem even passed inspection.

The Cleveland County Assessor told News 4 taht the home is not in an area that’s prone to flooding.

“Your house should not flood every time it rains,” Baca said.

The family of five said they are left with little answers while their sanity and bank account are drained.

“So, now, we are left floating the bill and seeing what happens,” Oscar said. “Hopefully, it's not too much.”

The Bacas add that cleaning up is not an option right now since there’s another storm on its way this weekend.

The family has spoken with an attorney and is prepared to settle the dispute in court and possibly even give the home back to its previous owner.

The Bacas do not have flood insurance, which is something the assessor recommends for everyone.