Thunder Regroup On Off Day in Portland

Monday was an off day for the Thunder in the Rose City. Sunday was too if you count how OKC shot the ball. The Thunder were historically bad firing up three pointers in the contest. However, OKC is managing to stay confident.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook both mentioned after the game that there's things to build on from the loss. Including their defense. The Thunder allowed just 15 second quarter points. George made reference to the fact that the Blazers were in their playoff home opener in front of rowdy fans. Not only that, but the Thunder still found themselves in position to win late.

George also answered questions about his shoulder and how it's feeling. PG13 says that he is pain free and that his rhythm was off in game one. George did practice on Monday.

Russell Westbrook faced different questions. Like the boo birds out in full force in Portland every time he touches the basketball. You can find more on both of those story lines in the video above as Brian Brinkley reports from Portland.