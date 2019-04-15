Tuttle police investigating threats made against high school

TUTTLE, Okla. – Authorities in Tuttle say they are investigating threats made against a local school.

On Monday, officers with the Tuttle Police Department received information about threats made against Tuttle High School by two students.

An officer was sent to the homes of the students, and both were brought to the department for questioning. The students’ backpacks and persons were searched, but investigators did not find any guns.

Authorities were told that one of the students made a threat on social media, but no one could provide officers with a screenshot. The student provided his online account information, and an emergency disclosure request was sent to the social media platform.

Since there was no evidence in the case, both teens were released to their parents.

Investigators then learned about another threat by a different student. Police were given a screenshot of that Snapchat post, so the teen was taken into custody.

The investigation into the first two students is ongoing, but officials say they take these threats seriously.

“The Tuttle Police Department takes any and all threats against the school very seriously,” the department said on Facebook.