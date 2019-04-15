Yukon police investigating home invasion

YUKON, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Yukon following a home invasion, police say.

Police say officers responded to a home invasion/robbery with shots fired near S Holly Ave. and W Vandament Ave. on Sunday.

It is unknown what led up to the incident, but according to police, “there was a physical confrontation between occupants inside the residence.”

At one point, during a struggle, one shot was fired inside the home. Another shot was fired from a vehicle as the suspects fled the scene, police say.

One person was hit on the head with a handgun.

No other details have been released and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Yukon police at (405) 354-1551.