Yukon police investigating home invasion

YUKON, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Yukon following a home invasion, police say.
Police say officers responded to a home invasion/robbery with shots fired near S Holly Ave. and W Vandament Ave. on Sunday.
It is unknown what led up to the incident, but according to police, “there was a physical confrontation between occupants inside the residence.”
At one point, during a struggle, one shot was fired inside the home. Another shot was fired from a vehicle as the suspects fled the scene, police say.
One person was hit on the head with a handgun.
No other details have been released and the incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Yukon police at (405) 354-1551.