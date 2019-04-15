Breaking: Notre Dame Cathedral is on fire

Yukon police investigating home invasion

Posted 1:35 pm, April 15, 2019, by

YUKON, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Yukon following a home invasion, police say.

Police say officers responded to a home invasion/robbery with shots fired near S Holly Ave. and W Vandament Ave. on Sunday.

It is unknown what led up to the incident, but according to police, “there was a physical confrontation between occupants inside the residence.”

At one point, during a struggle, one shot was fired inside the home. Another shot was fired from a vehicle as the suspects fled the scene, police say.

One person was hit on the head with a handgun.

No other details have been released and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Yukon police at (405) 354-1551.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.