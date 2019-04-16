“Being a part of the community is meeting them at their time of need,” Oklahoma family grateful for help after devastating fire

HUGO, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is staying positive after losing everything they own in a fire last week.

On the night of April 7, a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Hugo, leaving three families displaced.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen, didn’t know how I was going to take care of my babies and that’s a hard thing to understand,” Tammy Rivera told KTEN.

The Rivera family lost everything – but they say they stayed positive, and prayed for something good to happen.

That’s when the Texoma community, including local businesses and nonprofit agencies, pitched in support and donations.

Music teacher Monique Cinnabaldi said she started a gofundme and in just one day, it had raised $300 dollars.

And, the Walmart in Hugo gave the family $100 to help get them things they needed.

“Being a part of the community is meeting them at their time of need,” said Hugo Walmart manager Shannon Jones. “We’re going to give them $100 dollars to come in and just give back what we can to help them get back on their feet.”

“We’ve had Red Cross, we’ve had Walmart, we’ve had my brother’s place, we’ve had just friends, family, community family that we didn’t even realize we had,” Rivera said.