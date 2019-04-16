Bethany man cons 88-year-old neighbor out of almost $140k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - An 88-year-old man says he was tricked out of almost $140,000 dollars, and according to police, the con man said he needed money for his sick children.

Blake Barton sits in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Barton has a long criminal history including 10 felonies.

“I hate to see an elderly person get taken advantage of like he has apparently done,” neighbor John West said.

Neighbors said a house on Gleason Avenue in Bethany has a history of suspicious activity.

“I know that he had borrowed money from Bob in the past and hadn't paid it back,” West said. “Bob told me that, but I had no idea it was this amount.”

Police arrested Blake Barton after he allegedly exploited his 88-year-old neighbor out of $139,000 over the course of just one year.

The two men live across the street from each other.

The retired 88-year-old told Bethany officers “he was under the impression that Barton needed money for his sick child” and the donations would go toward medical expenses.

“As far as I know, he doesn't have any sick children at all,” West said.

The victim didn’t want to go on camera.

He feared it could cause others to take advantage of his vulnerability, but a neighbor told News 4 the elderly man wasn’t Barton’s only target.

“The guy borrowed money from me and took a year to pay me back, so then I was done with him,” West said.

According to a search warrant, before Barton was arrested “he was seen riding a new motorcycle with paper tags.”

News 4 visited the suspect’s home where police were told he didn’t have a job and lived with his mother.

“I know nothing about anything, you know,” Barton’s mother said.

“Was he living here when it all happened,” Reporter Peyton Yager said.

Barton’s mom told News 4 to leave her property.

“It`s hard to understand that you don’t know anything when you say it happened under your roof, you know?” Reporter Peyton Yager said.

“Because I guess I’m blind,” Barton’s mother said. “I don’t know.”

Barton has a court date set for Wednesday.

Just six months before Barton started asking the 88-year-old for money, he was arrested and charged for the exploitation of another elderly adult for over $25,000.