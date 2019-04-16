DA: Manslaughter charges filed against driver in Shawnee crash that claimed lives of Tecumseh teens 

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Charges have been filed against a man months after a fatal crash in Shawnee claimed the lives of two Tecumseh teens, the district attorney’s office announced.

According to officials, two counts of first-degree manslaughter were filed against Roger Dean Flint, 62, of Shawnee, after an investigation by the Shawnee Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the district attorney’s office and meeting with families.

The charges stem from a tragic crash earlier this year that killed two Tecumseh High School students, 17-year-old Shelby Johnson and 18-year-old Logan Deardorff.

On January 26, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 5:10 p.m. near 45th and Aydelotte in Shawnee.

According to an officer’s report, released by the Shawnee Police Department earlier this year, the driver of a Honda “was eastbound on 45th, going east from Chapman,” when the driver rear-ended a mustang.

The report states witnesses told police the driver of the Honda “ran off the road multiple times before the accident and was ‘traveling at a high-rate of speed.'”

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.

According to documents released Tuesday, Flint’s two counts of manslaughter were filed and say he was “recklessly driving” his vehicle “in a careless and wanton manner,” before hitting the teens’ vehicle.

“lt is important that those who cause the death of others by their criminal behavior be held accountable for their actions” said District Attorney Grubb.