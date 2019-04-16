Former NASA astronaut, Oklahoma native Owen Garriott dies

ENID, Okla. – Former NASA astronaut and Oklahoma native Owen Garriott has died at his home in Huntsville, Alabama.

A statement released by the space agency says Garriott died Monday at the age of 88.

Garriott flew aboard the early space station Skylab in 1973, spending about 60 days in space.

He also was part of the ninth space shuttle mission aboard Columbia in 1983. That six-person crew was the largest at the time to fly aboard a single spacecraft.

On Monday, NASA released the following statement:

“We’re saddened by the loss of Skylab and Shuttle astronaut Owen Garriott. His 1st space flight aboard Skylab in 1973 set a new world record for duration of approximately 60 days, more than double the previous record at the time.”

Garriott was selected as an astronaut in 1965. He held other positions within NASA, including director of Science and Applications at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.

Garriott was born in Enid, Oklahoma and earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.