Frozen tuna recalled amid salmonella outbreak

(CNN) — Thirteen people in seven states have been sickened with salmonella since January, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday, adding the source of this outbreak is believed to be Jensen Tuna Inc.’s frozen raw ground tuna.

The company has issued a recall for three lots of individually packaged 1-pound bags and 20-pound boxes. The lots are Nos. z266, z271, and z272.

“Jensen Tuna distributed product to all the states where ill people were reported, but recalled product might have been redistributed to additional states,” the CDC said.

The states where illnesses have been reported are Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York and Washington. Two people in this outbreak have been hospitalized as a result of their illness.

The recalled tuna should not be sold or served by stores or restaurants, the CDC advised. “Consumers who order sushi made with raw tuna, including ‘spicy tuna,’ should ask the restaurant or grocery store if the tuna is supplied by Jensen Tuna. If you are not sure if the tuna has been recalled, do not eat it,” the CDC said.

The US Food and Drug Administration said the recalled tuna was probably not sold directly to consumers in grocery stores but was likely “used in food dishes sold by restaurants or retailers.”

Symptoms of salmonella, which begin 12 to 72 hours after consumption of contaminated food, include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover on their own after four to seven days.

The FDA and the CDC said an investigation is ongoing.