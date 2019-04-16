× High speed chase ends at new Amazon facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – Canadian County Sheriff’s Department officials have apprehended a man they said led them on a high speed chase through the west metro that ended at the new Amazon fulfillment center.

The event began around 8 p.m. near SW 26th and Czech Hall Rd. where police say they were making a standard traffic stop on a car coming out of a known drug house.

The silver sedan then led officers on a high speed chase, blowing through stop signs and reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.

The chase then ended when the suspect ditched the car at the Amazon facility.

The surveillance showed him running through the Amazon parking lot. Oklahoma City Police and Air One then tracked the man walking up Council Rd.

He got into a car and officers were able to stop that car at I-40 and Morgan Road at a truck stop.

There, police say he surrendered to officers from the Canadian County Sheriff’s Department.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the high speed chase.