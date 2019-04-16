× “I just don’t want to have a bad life,” Charismatic 11-year-old hoping for life with a family

OKLAHOMA CITY – Myranda is playful, inquisitive and very friendly – characteristics that make her a natural leader.

This 11-year-old is also a talented singer who is looking for a place to call home.

“This is my fourth time and I’ve been in foster care since 2016,” she said.

Myranda is definitely a sporty girl.

“I like basketball, but I really like soccer so I play soccer a lot,” she told News 4. “I like playing on the trampoline, but my favorite thing to do is football.”

She learned how to play from her brothers and plans to try out for the football team next year.

“Well, I’ve always thought that girls should be able to play any sport because girls aren’t different than boys and some girls can do more than boys can,” she said.

For now, Myranda’s main focus is finding a family who will cheer her on.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about people who don’t get adopted and then they age out of the system and they don’t have a good life, and I want to be able to not age out,” she said.

Myranda says going from foster home to foster home is difficult.

“I get attached to a lot of people and then when I have to move, it makes me feel sad, so I want to get adopted so I don’t have to go through that anymore,” Myranda said.

She’d love a mom, or a mom and a dad and a family who lives on a farm. She’d also like a family that would take her to church and a baby sister would be pretty cool, too.

But most of all, Myranda wants guidance.

“I really want to be adopted now because I just really don’t want to have a bad life,” she said.

A talented girl who would love to share the next few verses of her life with a family – and a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Myranda, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

