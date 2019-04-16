× Investigation underway after human remains found in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in northeast Oklahoma are investigating after human remains were found in Kay County last week.

According to the Ponca City News, human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Kaw City Friday afternoon.

The paper reports that the sheriff’s office believes they know who the person is, but official results are pending notification of the family and medical examiner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.