Little Axe prom king passes crown to classmate who survived tornado that killed his mom

Posted 6:15 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49PM, April 16, 2019

LITTLE AXE, Okla. - It was a touching moment at a local prom.

It's a followup to a tragic story - now with a bit of a fairy tale ending.

Dylan Scott-Gibson will soon be a college athlete and, though that is something every kid dreams of - it's bittersweet knowing his friend, Jason Smith, won't be there.

"He loves John Cena; he loves to give high fives," Scott-Gibson said. "He's just a great person to be around at all times."

This - despite a dark day in 2010 when a tornado hit his family's home.

"And took us away," Smith said.

Smith's mother, Tammy Rider, was killed. Her three children - found in the debris by their grandfather.

"Me and Ethan were sitting on a tree, and I said to Ethan, 'Ethan, Ethan,'" Smith said.

After what felt like forever in the hospital - all three children were allowed to go home.

Smith's brother now uses a wheelchair and Jason still deals with the effects of a traumatic brain injury. But, he never lets it get him down.

"It's always a pleasure to see a smile on Jason's face every morning," Scott-Gibson said.

So, when prom season came around, the Little Axe seniors decided it was time to bring Smith the same joy he brings them every day.

Scott-Gibson handed his crown over to Smith.

"Me? Prom King?" Smith said.

"I felt like he would enjoy it more than I would and, man, he did," Scott-Gibson said. "His smile lit up prom, definitely."

Not just his smile - his moves too.

"Everybody was getting loud, I mean, the energy just picked up. It was amazing, and he's a good dancer too," Scott-Gibson said.

At a young age, the students are proving community is far more valuable than crowns or titles.

"You grow up with a lot of kids you're so close even if you aren't family," Scott-Gibson said.

The two teens will be graduating this fall.

By the way, this is becoming a bit of a tradition at Little Axe. During football season, the homecoming queen crown was handed over to another deserving student as well.

