Man caught on camera stealing from Edmond foster family nonprofit

EDMOND, Okla. - A man was caught on camera stealing items from a nonprofit’s front porch that were meant to help kids in foster care.

It happened early Monday morning at Fostering Sweet Dreams. The nonprofit gives things like beds, furniture, and other essential but expensive items to families fostering kids. A lot of what they give comes from community donations.

It’s a service founder Kristy Payne said helped 86 kids in the month of March, and also benefits families who are reunited with their kids, as well as teens who are aging out of foster care.

“When we fill that gap of doing those things, then more placements can happen with their family members and also with siblings staying together,” Payne said.

On Monday morning, Payne discovered that most of what was donated the night before was gone.

“I started checking the camera, and started coming across all these videos,” Payne said.

The videos showed a man show up around 3:40 a.m. and start gathering up items he wanted.

“He actually took a double stroller which is a huge resource we need,” Payne said, “and he just loaded full of different items.”

Payne said she believes he was looking to make away with even more.

“He was rummaging through the grounds to look for a key for the building,” she said.

And the man apparently still wasn’t done. Surveillance video shows he returned Monday afternoon and stole pieces of a bed that was waiting to be picked up by a family.

“Come pick up the rest of the bed,” said Payne, a message to the thief. “It's no good to us anymore.”

Now she’s hoping someone will recognize him in the video and help him get the help he needs.

“We`re here to help, we`re not here for people to just steal from us.”

The items that were stolen were mostly meant for a rummage sale the foundation is holding as a fundraiser. They’re still accepting as many items as the community can part with. The sale is scheduled for April 26th and 27th.

To learn more about Fostering Sweet Dreams, click here.