Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Shawnee crash had history of seizures

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A district attorney says a history of medical problems led to a deadly decision.

In January, Logan Deardorff and Shelby Johnson were killed.

Their car was rear ended by another driver.

Now, that driver is being charged with two counts of first degree manslaughter.

District Attorney Allan Grubb says 62 year-old Roger Dean Flint has a history of seizures and was in an active seizure period in the days leading up to the deadly wreck.

“I don’t really know what today means other than the closure and the beginning of something new,” said Cheryl McKenzie says it’s been the hardest three months of her life.

McKenzie’s 18 year-old son, Logan Deardorff and passenger Shelby Johnson were both killed in a horrifying crash.

“It’s been hard,” said McKenzie. “Finding the things out that we have found has been hard. Knowing that it could have been prevented is difficult.”

Flint was charged with two counts of first degree manslaughter Tuesday.

“It makes us feel better that justice is served,” said McKenzie.

District Attorney Allan Grubb says Flint had been on medical review with the Department of Public Safety for about 20 years due to seizures.

And, a recording from a church service in Shawnee reveals Flint had a seizure just 6 days before the accident.

“We’ve got some folks tending to Roger,” said the Pastor. “Why don’t we stop for a moment and lets pray for Roger. I know Roger wrestled with some health problems over the past couple of years.”

This infuriated McKenzie.

“There’s just no words that can really explain the rollercoaster that we have been dealing with,” said McKenzie.

But, she says her son would want her to forgive Flint, although nothing eases the pain that he is still gone.

“I hope that he can understand one day just what he’s done to our families,” said McKenzie. “His actions really took two amazing, wonderful children out of this world and I hope that he’s ashamed of himself and I hope he’s remorseful.”

McKenzie also says for parents to hug your children a little bit tighter and to not take any time with them for granted.