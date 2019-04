× Motorcycle wreck partially blocks busy Edmond road

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers in Edmond may need to find a detour on Tuesday afternoon following a motorcycle wreck.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a wreck near 15th St., just east of I-35.

Authorities say the street is partially blocked while police remain on the scene, so you will want to avoid the area.

Initial reports indicate the driver of the motorcycle is alert and is talking with first responders.