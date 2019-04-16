× OAAC issues ‘Very High Alert’ for tree pollen

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic has issued a ‘Very High Alert’ for tree pollen.

The OAAC has issued the ‘Very High Alert’ for tree pollen from, mainly, oak and mulberry trees.

Allergists advise the best way to combat the allergens is to stay in filtered air.

OAAC’s board-certified allergists recommend washing your hands often, limiting your time outdoors when pollen counts are high, wearing a dust mask when doing outdoor tasks, not wearing outdoor work clothes in the house and cleaning and replacing furnace and air conditioner filters often.