OHP report: Man killed by train in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man was killed after being hit by a train on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 11:45 a.m. near Shady Grove Road in Pittsburg County.

According to a trooper’s report, a man was running eastbound and ran into the path of a train heading northbound.

The man was identified as Colby Crawley, 26, of McAlester. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the train and a passenger were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.