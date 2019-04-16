OHP report: Man killed by train in Pittsburg County

Posted 8:28 am, April 16, 2019, by

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man was killed after being hit by a train on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 11:45 a.m. near Shady Grove Road in Pittsburg County.

According to a trooper’s report, a man was running eastbound and ran into the path of a train heading northbound.

The man was identified as Colby Crawley, 26, of McAlester. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the train and a passenger were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.