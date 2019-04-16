Oklahoma teen secretly applies to prestigious program, gets accepted to play at Carnegie Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - When you hear Jaylin Vinson play, you would think that he'd been doing it for decades, but this 16-year-old Midwest City High School student is just getting started on what he hopes will be a long career.

"I think I was in the third grade, I mentioned to my parents wanting to play to play the violin and I guess they brushed it off or I just didn't mention it again,” Jaylin Vinson, a sophomore at Midwest City High School, said.

In fifth grade, Vinson finally got his violin.

"It started as self-taught and then eventually I joined my middle school orchestra program," he said.

Years later, Vinson practices tirelessly at his craft.

"Probably 10, 15 hours a week,” he said.

"He said 10 hours a week. No, I would probably say more than that,” Tira Vinson, Jaylin's mother, said.

It is music to the ears of this mother, who loves to turn off the TV and listen to her son play.

Soon, Vinson will go from practicing in his room to performing on one of the most prestigious stages in the world -- New York City's Carnegie Hall.

"The audition was all through video, so we had to send a few excerpts and a few scales, and we sent it to Carnegie Hall, and they reviewed them,” Vinson said.

Vinson was selected as one of 80 students from around the country to get accepted into Carnegie’s NYO2, a three-week orchestral training program.

His mom, Tira, had no idea he had even applied.

"When we talked, I said, 'Jaylin, when did all of this happen?' I had no idea," Tira Vinson said.

Jaylin will head out this summer to learn from professionals and perform with other students from around the country.

"I'm just thankful that they recognized his talent and chose him because I think it just kind of puts a seal of 'okay, I am getting there,'" Tira said.

A talented teen hoping to bring the community together with the art of music.

"It doesn't matter what your background is. You can still come together and make music and I think that's what's really special,” Jaylin said.

Jaylin will perform in July.

He hopes to get a master's degree in orchestral conducting with the hope of becoming a conductor one day.