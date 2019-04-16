Organization donates dog tags in honor of fallen Oklahoma undersheriff

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma sheriff’s office was surprised with a donation following the death of one of their own.

Officials say Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was driving on Highway 18, south of Pawnee, when another driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson served the PCSO for 15 years and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He left behind a wife, Anita, and three adult children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Officials with Point 27 say they have sent Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office following Johnson’s death. The non-profit also reportedly sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to Johnson’s family.

“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Undersheriff Johnson made and we will not forget his family. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to honor Johnson and to thank the deputies who served with him for their putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

The back of the dog tags is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

On Thursday, 31-year-old Alexander Pummill was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter, according to KJRH.