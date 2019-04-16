Piedmont student’s design to be featured on White House Easter eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - Easter is almost here, and a long-time tradition at the White House is the Easter Egg Roll.

It's a tradition that is 140 years old, and you may not realize that there is a competition for the egg designs that will be featured on the Easter eggs the kids will scoop up.

A Piedmont teen is honored to have won this year's decorating competition.

“When I was creating it, I really just wanted to capture all of Oklahoma,” Jolee Jones said.

Jolee Jones had never designed anything before.

“And then once I put Oklahoma blue, it brought in those Thunder colors, I thought it was perfect,” Jones said.

As part of a school project, this Piedmont high school senior competed for best design for this year's White House Easter Egg Roll.

“We had all of our students each create their own design. It had to be a certain size. It could only use five certain colors very specific colors from the color palette to create a design that represents Oklahoma,” teacher Joy Ruiz said.

Out of 75 designs at the high school, dozens of teachers selected just one to be featured on the White House lawn.

And this Jolee’s design won.

“And then she said I won, and I said oh my God I won. I`ve got to call my mom,” Jones said.

Jolee incorporated her Native American heritage with a headdress while showcasing Oklahoma’s famous waving wheat and the state bird.

“It's so simple but it speaks Oklahoma,” Ruiz said.

A proud moment for Jolee who will try to catch a glimpse of the event on television Monday.

“It's kind of a big deal that a bunch of people maybe even the president is going to see my artwork. It's exciting,” Jones said.

The White House Easter Egg Roll is on Monday. For more information visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/eastereggroll/