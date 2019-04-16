Police: Tulsa man accused of murder after brutal assault on pregnant girlfriend 

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested and booked into jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder, following a brutal assault involving his pregnant girlfriend.

Police say it started around 5 p.m. Monday when officers were called to an apartment complex “due to someone acting suicidal,” FOX 23 reports. Officials believe a domestic argument took place.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the floor. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a police report, the woman has a brain bleed, fractures to her face, a collapsed lung and multiple cuts.

Police say the woman’s baby no longer has a heartbeat.

The woman’s boyfriend, Colby Wilson, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill.