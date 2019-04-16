× Premium Parking garage opens at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new parking choice for travelers opened Monday morning at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The lower level of the two-story parking garage has been reopened and is designed for “Premium Parking,” which “provides customers close, covered parking with convenient access to the terminal building,” airport officials say.

The new parking option is available to only long-term parking customers, meaning anyone who enters the garage will pay a full day rate of $18 per day. To make a reservation online, there is a $5 fee.

No hourly rate will be available in the Premium Parking garage. Hourly parking is available on the recently reopened upper level of the two-story garage, designed for short-term parking.

According to airport officials, the lower level of the two-story garage “has been planned for Premium Parking since 2016 when rental car companies relocated to the new Car Rental Center on Meridian Avenue.”

Officials say several improvements needed to made before being reopened to the public such as water intrusion issues.

