Spring cleaning? Norman residents can get rid of documents, medication during event

NORMAN, Okla. – If you’re hoping to do a little spring cleaning, several organizations in Norman are teaming up to help.

The Norman Police Community Partnership Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Andrews Park.

During the event, Norman residents can bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded by Absolute Data Shredding.

Residents can also bring any outdated, unused or unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible way. The Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program will be held in partnership with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Citizens are told not to bring syringes, liquid medications or inhalers.

The Norman Police Department will provide an opportunity for residents to drop off old and unwanted ammunition to be destroyed, but no explosives are allowed.

The event will also include car seat checks and installations. Car seat technicians will be on-hand to teach residents how to install their child’s car seat or booster seat.