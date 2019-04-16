× Traffic alert: Rollover accident along I-240 blocks lanes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate had to find an alternate route home following a rollover accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to a rollover accident along I-240 and Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicated that some of the eastbound lanes were blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and to prepare for delays.

At this point, traffic appears to be backed up for miles along eastbound I-240.