Train stops on tracks in Moore for almost 24 hours

MOORE, Okla. - Moore residents are used to waiting on trains, but no one expected a train to block the tracks on Main Street near the police department for almost 24 hours.

The train stopped on the crossing Monday at 2 p.m. and didn’t move until just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell, the BNSF Railway Company stopped the train due to possible cuts in the tracks.

“I contacted BNSF, and they had told me that there was a concern that the track might be cut somewhere. That’s the reason for the stoppage,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been told a crew should be there to move the train before too long, but they are still trying to resolve the track issue.”

Moore City Police received multiple calls about the train, but couldn’t do anything.

They were just as frustrated as people trying to cross the tracks.

“Really there is no reason that a train, they split it at fourth street, they could have split it at main,” Moore Police Department PIO Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said. “It is just a little ways to go around, but when it comes to an emergency situation or we have pedestrians walking up to this train and having to stand, it is a big deal.”

One Moore resident told Oklahoma’s News 4 that the most frustrating part was the lack of communication.

“It’s pretty bad, they ought to put a sign up or something. To tell me, cause I might sit here for 10 or 15 minutes, since I’m not working,” John Dombrowski said. “There’s another one there, no telling how long they will wait.”

Police and city officials say a train sopping for multiple hours is common, but 24 hours is by far the longest they’ve ever seen one block a crossing.