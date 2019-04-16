Volunteers helping the environment and hospitalized children by sorting crayons

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of local employees is teaming up to help the environment while also providing a bit of entertainment for children in hospitals.

Later this week, hundreds of employees from CSAA Insurance Group are volunteering to sort crayons for The Crayon Initiative.

The Crayon Initiative sorts unwanted crayons so they can be melted down, made into new crayons and donated to hospitalized children.

“The Crayon Initiative’s altruistic mission very much aligns with our company’s values, and we are excited to partner with them again,” said Volunteer Manager Roger Hancock. “We recognize the importance of giving back to our communities and believe we have a responsibility to support the communities where AAA members live and work.”

The Crayon Initiative collects discarded crayons from restaurants and other sources, remanufactures them and provides new packs to hospital pediatric wards.

To date, The Crayon Initiative has collected over 30 million crayons, and donated more than 225,000 new packs of crayons to children in hospitals around the country.

Unwanted crayons collected by The Crayon Initiative also reduce negative impacts on the environment. Crayons are not biodegradable and create a waxy sludge that may not break down for centuries. To date, The Crayon Initiative has diverted 215,000 pounds of crayons destined for landfills.

