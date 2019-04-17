KFOR Live Interactive Radar

4 seniors: Disposing of prescription, over-the-counter medication safely

Posted 4:30 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, April 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – When you start cleaning your home for spring, don’t forget about those medicine cabinets.

If you have unused drugs, you may be able to return them to pharmacies, clinics, hospitals and narcotic treatment programs. You can search for an authorized facility here.

You can also drop off your unused medications at designated police departments, fire stations, and other sites on National Prescription Take Back Day.

Many Walgreens and CVS stores have free, anonymous and secure kiosks where you can drop off medication. Remove your personal information from the packaging and drop unwanted medicine in the slot.

If you have to dispose of them yourself, the FDA recommends putting them in a sealable bag with a substance like coffee grounds, dirt or kitty litter. Then seal the bag and throw it in the trash. However, officials say don’t do this with dangerous drugs like opioids.

Another option is to purchase some medication disposal bags like the Medsaway Medication Disposal System. They neutralize medication so you just add water and toss them in the trash. You can find them at some local pharmacies or on Amazon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.