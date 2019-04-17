Authorities: Oklahoma woman says she accidentally shot, killed husband

ATOKA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman says she accidentally shot and killed her husband inside their Atoka home.

On Sunday night, deputies with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an accidental shooting.

“Please don’t die, please don’t die. My husband got shot. He’s breathing, I have my arms on him. I have three kids here,” Heather Calhoun told a 911 dispatcher.

Atoka County Undersheriff Tony Taylor told KXII that deputies had been at the family’s home earlier that day for a fight between Calhoun and her husband, Barry Calhoun.

“They were having an altercation, then it was taken care of,” Taylor said.

Several hours later, paramedics rushed to the home following a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they realized that Barry ‘Nick’ Calhoun was already dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

