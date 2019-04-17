× Bill aimed at giving tax breaks to American Legions heads to governor’s desk

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill aimed at giving tax breaks to American Legions is closer to becoming law.

House Bill 1003 has passed both the House and Senate, and is now headed to Gov. Stitt’s desk.

The measure would add the American Legion to a list of places exempt from having to pay state sales tax on goods and services.

Blue Star Mothers and Veterans of Foreign Wars are already on that list.

Currently, Oklahoma has 180 American Legion posts across the state.