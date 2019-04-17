Body camera footage released of officer-involved shooting involving escapee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Newly released body camera video is giving us a close look at the moments before an officer shot a man who escaped a DOC facility.

On Jan. 30, police say 38-year-old Kirk Shields escaped the Carver Transitional Center, assaulted someone and then armed himself with a crowbar.

Body camera video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department is now giving us a look at the moment Officer Brandon Lee tried to stop him.

Officer Lee first tried to tase Shields, but the suspect kept running. Officer Lee then fired his gun, hitting Shields.

"Don't you move man. You reach for that bar again, I'll put another couple in ya," Officer Lee yelled at the suspect.

"Kill me," Shields said.

"Stay down," Officer Lee said.

While yelling obscene language at the officer, Shields was taken into custody. Shields was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later learned the person Shields assaulted before the shooting was sent to the hospital to be treated for those injuries.