Cleaning out your medicine cabinet? Free medication disposal event coming to the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are working on cleaning out your house for spring, don’t forget about those medicine cabinets.

Later this month, the Coalition against Alcohol/ Rx drug Epidemic is hosting a mobile medication take-back event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27, CARxE will be collecting unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at two Homeland locations and one Cash Saver location.

The participating stores are as follows:

Homeland- 9225 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City

Homeland- 1108 N.W. 18th , Oklahoma City

Cash Saver- 4129 S.E. 29th, Del City.

The event is free and the public is invited to bring their medications for safe disposal.

“Nearly everyone has at least one prescription drug in their home. Properly storing and disposing of your medications can prevent abuse and overdoses, is safe for your family, and is environmentally friendly,” Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE, said. “We are excited to partner with Homeland and Cash Saver to bring this take-back event to locations convenient for Oklahoma County residents. We’re making it very simple – just drive up and drop off!”

Pills and patches will be accepted during Drive Up-Drop Off; however, no liquids, inhalers, or syringes will be accepted.