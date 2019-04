× Damage reported northwest of Shattuck after early evening tornado

SHATTUCK, Okla. – Oklahomans in the western part of the state are assessing the damage after tornadoes rolled through Shattuck early Wednesday evening.

There is no Enhanced Fujita scale rating for today’s storm yet.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Storms will continue eastward along the cold front throughout the night.

